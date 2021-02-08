CHARLESTON — "The Legislature Today" moves to a weekly format for the state's 2021 legislative session beginning this Friday.
As the pandemic continues, "The Legislature Today" returns as a Friday night look back at all the week's action at the Capitol. Executive Producer Suzanne Higgins will host with ongoing contributions from Senior Reporter Dave Mistich and Report For America Reporter Emily Allen. The half-hour broadcast will feature the same coverage of House and Senate floor sessions, committee action, in-depth video stories, interviews and analysis.
"The Legislature Today's" first program (Feb. 12) will feature the minority response to Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha) join Executive Producer Suzanne Higgins for a discussion of the governor’s vision for the state and his 2021 legislative proposals. Senior Statehouse Reporter Dave Mistich also joins the anchor desk for background and analysis on the makeup of the 85th West Virginia Legislature, its Republican supermajority, and the work underway as Covid-19 remains as a backdrop.
"The Legislature Today" will be simulcast throughout the legislative session Fridays at 6 p.m. on WVPB HD channel and radio network with a repeat at 8:30 p.m. on television. It also will be broadcast on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on the West Virginia Channel. The program also will be streamed and archived online at wvpublic.org and be available on WVPB’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.
WVPB also provides gavel-to-gavel live broadcasts of Senate and House floor sessions daily online and on The West Virginia Channel.