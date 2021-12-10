The last of 17 defendants was sentenced for his participation in an extensive drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating between California and the Southern District of West Virginia.
Oyontikeyta V. Jones, 43, of Beckley, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
According to court documents, between June 2018 and Sept. 17, 2019, Jones worked with other members of a DTO to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine in Raleigh County.
During this time, Jones had methamphetamine shipped from California to the Southern District of West Virginia, accomplished by having packages delivered to other members of the DTO. Jones or others would then give directions on where the drugs should be delivered.
On Aug. 9, 2019, a package from California was delivered to a residence in Bluefield. Jones directed the recipient of that package to bring the package to Raleigh County to hand over the drugs. After Jones was picked up by the other member, a traffic stop was made in Beckley on the car in which Jones was a passenger. When the law enforcement officer approached the car, Jones fled on foot but was later apprehended at a nearby business.
During a search of the car, officers found the package that contained approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.
Earlier, on Aug. 6, 2019, officers with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department had approached Jones while he was stopped on the side of the road. Officers found a Glock, model 26, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Earlier that same day, Jones was observed on video surveillance possessing that same firearm. Jones was prohibited from possessing any firearm due to being convicted of a felony offense in California.