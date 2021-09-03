The Greenbrier will host a Salute to Heroes Weekend Sept. 11-13 at its resort in White Sulphur Springs.
The event will honor heroes who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the first responders in our area.
The event also serves as a benefit for First Responders Children’s Foundation, the resort's charitable partner.
The weekend will include three major events.
On Saturday, the featured event will be a Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience show in Colonial Hall.
On Sunday, a Salute to Heroes Dinner and show will feature Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and the Voices of Classic Soul.
On Monday, the resort will have The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic, featuring tennis legends at Center Court at Creekside Stadium.
Free tickets to the Michael Jackson Experience and Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will be provided to the first 200 area first responders who register for each event.
To register for tickets, email salutetoheroes@greenbrier.com.