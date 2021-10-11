The Greenbrier resort became the 11th recipient – and the first organizational recipient – of the West Virginia Golf Association’s highest honor on Monday, when WVGA President Phillip Reale presented the resort with the England Award.
Named for C. McDonald England Jr. and C. McDonald England II, both past WVGA presidents, the award is given at the discretion of the WVGA Executive Committee to individuals who personify the association’s mission of promoting amateur golf, as well as preserving the game and its traditions in West Virginia. The award is not given annually, but instead only when the Committee feels it is appropriate.
Robert Harris, the Greenbrier Vice President of Golf, and Hill Herrick, the Greenbrier Head Golf Professional, accepted the award on behalf of the resort Monday during opening ceremonies of the William C. Campbell Classic.
“This means a lot to us and a lot to the Justice Family,” said Harris. “I can tell you 1,000 percent that the family is fully committed to the continued support of the West Virginia Amateur and the Callaway Junior Tour event that we have each summer."