It’s been three years since the first U.S. Covid shutdowns and the onslaught of problems brought on by a modern-day, worldwide pandemic that has recorded more than 6.8 million deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
In addition to the dramatic loss of life, challenges continue to impact public health, food systems and the world of work.
From supply chain disruptions to shipping and receiving issues and the cost of diesel fuel, the problems are predicted to remain through 2023.
For a local company like Gresham Plumbing Supply Company, managing the more than 13,000 items in their store continues to be challenging.
According to Mike Woody, president, they continue to have problems with various and sundry parts taking longer than pre-pandemic standards to receive.
As a result, they’ve had to plan ahead, anticipate needs further out and order more than usual in order to survive. While they are fully stocked now, Woody noted that it helped to be able to backfill from their Charleston office.
“Distributors have shut down and manufacturers are running behind,” Woody said. “We’ve had to go to secondary distributors.”
Plastic, PVC, and fiberglass items are very difficult to get, he said, making things like shower stalls and bathtub units a five-to-six-month wait.
According to Woody, the trucking industry is part of the issue.
“Whether it is the cost of diesel or having enough drivers, trucking is slowing down the process.”
The Short-Term Energy Outlook from the US Energy Information Association predicts diesel to run $4.23 a gallon for 2023.
Woody noted, for example, an order they had out of Ohio took four weeks to get here because that distributor didn’t have enough trucks to meet the demand.
● ● ●
The bad news for Falcon Mine Service’s Amanda Green is that she ordered chains last Thursday and it is expected to take 16 weeks to receive. It used to take one month.
“We must order things, seemingly permanently affected by the supply chain, well in advance. We are seeing more end users willing to try things from China and outside the U.S. where they wouldn’t have been before. Because of supply chain issues, the only place you can get some things is from China,” Green said.
For the mine supply distributor, it took a while for the supply chain issues to trickle down.
“Most things we can get from the USA, but we have seen an increase in having to go outside,” tells Green.
“That has added months because China is the only place to get some things. Add to that the port issues and it has added months.”
Likewise, the distributors and manufacturers used by Falcon Mine Service continue to struggle to get products.
If parts can’t be provided to the customer, it can and has led to some shutting down.
“Thankfully and fortunately it never got to that point,” Green said. “It seemed like it always got to the point where it came in right on time, where the customer had just used the last on the shelf.”
On the other hand, the good news is Covid somewhat leveled the playing field for Falcon.
Big manufacturers like Joy, Komatsu and Kennametal have a strong presence in the mining industry.
“Traditionally, it’s been hard for smaller businesses like ours, or aftermarket businesses, to get a foot in the door of some coal mines,” Green said. “The bigger guys were really affected by and stretched so thin that at a certain point, there was so much demand and not enough supply. It allowed people like us to get a foot in the door.”
One area the mining industry had to consider was altering from OEM – Original Equipment Manufacturer.
“Some customers want only OEM and they were paying more because they know they are getting quality. We asked, give us a try. It reached a point where beggars can’t be choosers.
“It allowed us to build relationships where we didn’t have them before and now they are coming to us for a wider variety of products,” Green said.
Supply chain disruptions impacted small start-ups as well. Take, for instance, Botany Tropicals of Hinton. While they didn’t have trouble getting plants, they did have trouble getting other merchandise.
“We are on so many back orders,” said owner Jordan Casey. “We placed an order in December that didn’t get here for two months. You pay out $3,000 in December and then didn’t receive the product until February. It is scary and frustrating.
“We are just a small operation and this business pays for everything. We are paying three mortgages currently from this business plus all our own bills and the shop bills. So, yeah, it’s scary.”
Then take into consideration businesses that are trying to bring new ideas to market, like Fat Bottom Coolers.
Marcus Thomas, DC, an inventor, started thinking and developing the idea of fat bottom coolers three years ago.
In the first year, he focused on getting design patents and designing the shape of the cooler. The next step was to find a mold maker/rotomolding company to produce the cooler itself.
With the Pennsylvania manufacturer in place, they were ready.
“The mold was being made overseas and everything was moving quickly and smoothly; then Covid hit,” Thomas said. “What should have taken a couple of weeks to get the mold shipped to us became months due to ports being shut down and a shortage of workers to process incoming goods.”
After finally getting the mold to the facility and getting a sample of the product, they had to make some minor changes.
“These changes to the mold were able to be done here in America, but due to employee shortages and Covid sickness at the manufacturer and the shop where the mold was being modified, it took twice as long to have the work done and shipped back to us,” Thomas said.
What started out as a smooth and efficient process, because of Covid and Covid restrictions over the last three years, it at minimum doubled the time frame to get to market.
“While I believe that due to Covid our target market has significantly increased because more people are wanting to be outside and have a good time,” Thomas said, “ it has also prevented me from being able to get my product to the people.”
To make matters worse, Thomas had another entrepreneurial business idea for a collapsing transportable dog crate. The manufacturer he chose was a West Virginia company that also made prodtcs for the coal mines.
“During Covid, [the manufacturer] quit making all his products and wouldn’t take on new business because he started making masks,” said Thomas.
The project is on hold until Thomas gets Fat Bottom Coolers successfully to market.
According to Woody, he believes things will get better. But in the meantime, the ugly side of this is businesses are left with a lot of variables outside of their control.
“Time will heal the problems. Patience is the issue,” Woody said. “We may tell a customer it will take four to six weeks for something to arrive, and they take that as the gospel even though we make it clear we have no control.”
