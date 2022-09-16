The final countdown to Dancing!

We’ve reached the final week leading up to our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s biggest fundraising event – Dancing with the Stars!
This highly anticipated event is sure to dazzle the (almost) sold-out audience. I encourage anyone who hasn’t secured their seat to do so ASAP! From live red-carpet coverage and delicious food and drinks to watching Stars perform and hearing how every dollar raised positively impacts lives, this night will have it all.
In reaching the final countdown to Friday, Sept. 23, I’m reminded how special this event truly is. It’s one that holds fond memories from 2015. My Mom, Nancy Kissinger, and close family friend Matt Morris were dance partners. I can’t express the countless hours of preparation they selflessly devoted – from months of weekly dance practice to fundraising efforts such as a "Color Run" and "Hoedown." Our families went on vacation together that summer and they would step away to rehearse, yet wouldn’t allow us to see their performance until the night of the live event. Their focus paid off as they nailed their epic performance and walked away mirror ball champions! My children love watching the video of “Gram and Uncle Matt” crushing it on stage.
This event encourages the Stars to put their competitive "game faces" on while feeling united and leading the charge in positively impacting southern West Virginia. Since 2012, Dancing with the Stars has proven to be the annual leader in our fundraising efforts. United Way of Southern West Virginia puts every dollar raised to amazing use – from community impact initiatives, such as providing shoes to children in need through our Equal Footing Shoe Program, to providing grant funding annually to our non-profit partner agencies across seven counties.
Our biggest fundraising event couldn’t exist without incredible community partners. Through the generosity of corporate sponsorships, we can warmly welcome all guests into a special night they won’t forget while raising money that truly matters.
We want to say a huge “THANK YOU” to the following sponsors:
L&S Toyota - Stage Sponsor
Raleigh General Hospital - Reveal Party Sponsor
Mars Bank - VIP Party Sponsor
Ascend HR - Red Carpet Sponsor
Bobcat of Beckley - Red Carpet Sponsor
WOAY - Television Media Sponsor
Southern Communications - Radio Media Sponsor
Quick Prince Printing - All Printed Media
Sheetz - Green Room Sponsor
Jean Ann's Bridal - Event Formal Wear
Green River Garden Center - Plant and Garden Sponsor
Twin State Salon Supply - Gift Bag Sponsor
Our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars is sure to leave everyone with fun memories and a great feeling of directly impacting positive change.
YOU can inquire about ticket availability, read each Star’s biography AND cast unlimited votes for your favorite team at unitedwayswvstars.org, by calling the United Way office at 304-253-2111, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. If voting by mail, please note your team choice in the memo line of your check!
United begins with YOU.
