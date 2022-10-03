The Depot closes Open Mic season, looks forward to '23

Rain dampened attendance, but not the enthusiasm, for the last Open Mic at the Depot of the season on Saturday.
The series, which ran from May to October on the first Saturday of the month, was designed to give all musicians, but especially “practicing musicians,” a small, friendly venue to try new material and learn from other musicians.
“Thanks to Alderson Main Street for hosting the series, and to the volunteers, musicians, and audience who made the evenings successful,” said event organizer and moderator Marcia Sutherland in a press release.
After the event, she reminisced about the project development, recalling how the baggage area was filled with Christmas decorations, junk, dead birds and coal dust from passing coal trains.
Along with her husband, Don, and many other volunteers, Sutherland transformed the baggage area into a small but inviting space, decorated with her own artwork and old instruments.
Sutherland and Alderson Main Street are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and will increase their outreach to musicians and audience in the surrounding communities.
