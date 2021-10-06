The Antonio Avenue Community Project is hosting a fundraiser to help provide Thanksgiving dinners for the elderly and others who are unable to leave their homes on Thanksgiving.
The Thanksgiving Day Outreach Gospel Production will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at Beckley Playhouse Theater on Neville Street, organizer Barbara Charles announced.
For a $10 donation, guests will hear music by Joe Jenkins of Sinner to Saint Productions, the Mount Zion Baptist Church Choir and special guest Mz. Las Vegas from Atlanta, Ga.
The day will feature a special tribute to Bishop Eunice Jones and the God's House of Miracles team, which has provided meals to those who need them for the past 18 years.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
More information is available by calling 304-763-7017 or 304-362-1913.