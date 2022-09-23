Thanks to volunteers who help with Dancing

It’s hard to believe our star-studded Dancing with the Stars night is over.
Well – I must be honest, it really IS hard to believe, as it indeed hasn’t happened yet as I write this. For timing purposes, I must turn this article in before our dazzling event actually occurs. My excitement continues to build as I cannot wait to attend and tangibly see what this event gives back to our community.
With the dynamic, energetic, passionately involved community members that made up our six dancing teams this year, I’m sure the evening was incredible. We want to thank every member of our SOLD OUT audience for attending and supporting our United Way of Southern West Virginia. I’m sure many of you can still hear the mix music, rounds of applause and supportive screaming of friends and family as we cheered on each couple on stage. I also surely bet our dancing couples feel a huge wave of relief as the night they’ve prepared for diligently through blood, sweat, and tears is over.
Since 2012, Dancing with the Stars has been our United Way’s leading fundraiser and through those seasons has raised over $1 million in donations. This event allows our board to feel confident in knowing we can substantially support our non-profit partner agencies, as well as directly contribute to community impact programs such as our Equal Footing Shoe program and Healthy Grandfamilies program. A recurring topic in board meetings is the ability of our United Way’s impact to be “deep, not just wide.” Through our community’s support, we are able to accomplish that goal annually.
Community support can mean several things aside from monetary donations. A major support we receive from community members is volunteerism. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia couldn’t operate fundraising events – especially one as grand as Dancing with the Stars – without the generosity of volunteers. We are blessed with volunteers who go above and beyond with their devotion to serving, starting with preparations many months before the event.
We’d like to thank our emcee for Dancing with the Stars, Jonathan Grose. Jonathan is a trust officer with City National Bank who has served on our United Way of Southern West Virginia board for three years and is our incoming board chairman beginning January 2023.
While it’d be impossible to list everyone who has played a part in preparing for this special evening, here is a list of some key players for which we must highlight our appreciation:
Brian’s Safehouse
Peggy Brown
Bob Canter
Cathy Hillyer
Anna Lester
Patsieann Misiti
Donna Miller
Sue Moran
Kerry Myers
Tim Myers
Cindy Whitlock
WVU Tech Basketball
WVU Tech Volleyball
We can’t thank everyone enough for the support of this event and our community. Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.