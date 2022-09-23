Assessment scores for Raleigh County Schools are improving after experiencing a significant drop during Covid's first year in the state, school year 2020-21, when teachers were forced to transition abruptly to virtual instruction.
While school officials say there’s still room for improvement, they say the increase in test scores in Covid's second year, while not equaling pre-Covid results, demonstrates that there is no replacement for in-person learning.
In addition to notable improvements in test scores, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said he wants parents and others evaluating Raleigh’s results to understand that students are more than these test scores.
“Our test scores don't always measure a student's ability ... but with that said, we know what we're held accountable for and we're very focused on what it is we need to do and providing the supports and intervention that our students need,” Price said.
In comparing the test scores for Raleigh County students from the 2020-21 school year to the 2021-22 school year, students showed the biggest improvement in mathematics, where the average student proficiency increased by more than five percentage points.
Raleigh County Schools Assistant Superintendent Sandra Sheatsley said typical growth between normal school years is usually only two or three percentage points.
In ELA (English Language Arts), Raleigh students increased their proficiency by roughly three percent.
In both these areas, Raleigh County students’ overall proficiency was at least three percentage points higher than the state average for the 2021-22 school year.
Sheatsley said she could not be prouder of what the test scores show given the difficulties students, teachers and staff have faced these last few years.
“This is coming off of three years of the best education we could provide under the circumstances,” she said. “Was it ideal? Absolutely not. But did our teachers give them the best they possibly could? Yes, they did. And this proves it because we are now above the state. Raleigh County teachers did better than what a lot of other county teachers did. So I'm just elated at what I'm seeing here.”
In addition to the difficulties teachers faced in having to pivot at the drop of a hat from teaching in person, in a classroom, to teaching through a computer screen, Sheatsley said one of the major issues schools faced these past few years was attendance, which is not something these assessments take into account.
“Our chronically absent, which will be those kids that have missed more than one-tenth of the school year, which is 18 days of school, was the highest it has ever been at around 30 percent,” Sheatsley said.
She added that the numbers included kids who had to miss school for Covid-related incidents.
Even if students had doctor’s excuses for their absences, Sheatsley said it still counted toward whether a student was considered “chronically absent” because attendance records only account for “bottoms in seats.”
“If a child's not there, how can we teach them to where they can learn?” she said. “Yes, we give them the homework, we give them this and that, but you'll see and research shows that talking face to face is the best way to learn.”
For the 2021-22 school year reading proficiency for Raleigh Schools was at 45 percent while math proficiency was at 35 percent.
The district’s proficiency percentage is determined by averaging the proficiency percentage from each of the grade levels tested.
For the state average, reading proficiency was at 42 percent while math was at 33 percent for the 2021-22 school year.
Assessment scores across the state have been somewhat of a roller-coaster since Covid hit in the middle of the 2019-2020 school year. During this school year, students did not take the end-of-year assessments.
Prior to Covid, Raleigh County Schools proficiency averages closely mirrored the state, only differing by about one percentage point in either direction. During the 2018-19 school year, proficiency for Raleigh students was at 46 percent for reading and 38 percent for math.
Two years later, when students were tested again during thee first year of Covid, proficiency in Raleigh dropped to 42 percent for reading and 30 percent for math.
At the state level for the 2020-21 school year, proficiencies were even lower at 40 percent for reading and 28 percent for math.
Sheatsley said it was difficult to receive these scores knowing all the hard work teachers and students had put in.
“It was a blow because the teachers did everything during those Covid years that they possibly could to assist students,” she said. “They learned in nine weeks how to move from face-to-face teaching to virtual teaching. They had to learn everything. Yes, we had computers and things like this (before), but they were integrated within the school system. And now we're going to have to rely totally on a virtual platform. Our teachers worked night and day and I've got plenty of payroll sheets in there to prove that they did everything they possibly could.”
Wendy Peters, who teaches ELA to sixth-graders at Independence Middle School, said she thinks assessment data should be looked at as more of a tool for teachers and less as a way to judge students on what they’ve learned.
“I think that it should be looked at for teachers to use to help drive instruction and improve instruction,” Peters said. “I think that it's become something much more political than that, and that concerns me.”
She added that there are so many factors that play into a child’s education that these test scores will never be able to account for.
“When you look at this, you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, the state of West Virginia is only (33 percent) proficient in math.’ Well, this doesn't tell me how many of these kids are some of our underserved populations, how many of these kids have special education services, come from a low socio-economic background. You're not looking at all those things when you look at this,” Peters said. “ ... It’s really not a good way to measure what our kids are capable of.”
As a teacher for the past 21 years, Peters said there are many other things that are just as important to a student’s education that have no impact on schools’ assessment scores.
“There's so many other things that we do ... even social-emotional things that kids missed out on during the pandemic,” she said. “There are so many other things to measure like relationships and work ethic, and those aren't really something you can test but they're really important.”
Overall, factoring in the challenges teachers faced when transitioning to virtual learning as well as all the school students missed due to Covid and quarantining, Peters said these test scores show that there really is no substitute for in-person learning.
“I think if anything, we learn that there's really not a substitute for a teacher in front of a kid,” she said. “We tried to be as creative as we could in delivering instruction, but it was difficult.”
Peters said she struggled daily keeping her students engaged while teaching virtually.
“I had to really learn a lot of things and figure it out on my own, like making videos,” she said. “And then just the incentives and things I would have to come up with to try to get them to come and even get on the screen. I made funny videos and made up raps or incentives like you win a free pizza delivered to your house if you do this or something just to keep them engaged.”
As a parent of an elementary student, Peters said she felt like there was more pressure put on her to help her child with schoolwork, which she knows many other parents faced as well.
“I know it was difficult for parents,” she said. “It would be hard to work all day and then come home and try to help your kids with schoolwork, and then you know the technology. It might work; it might not – there are a lot of factors there.”
Peters added that being back in the classroom has been really uplifting for her as a teacher, especially now that there is not the constant worry of how Covid is going to impact her teaching and her students.
“I did not realize just how much I missed having the same kids, every day, all day and we don't have to worry about all these other things,” she said. “I feel like I'm actually really teaching again.”
With Covid seemingly in everyone’s rearview mirrors, Sheatsley said she’s excited for what this upcoming year will hold.
“Taking all of those obstacles into play and seeing how far we've gone, we're almost back to where we were,” she said. “I can't wait until the end of this year to see what happens.”
