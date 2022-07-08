Terry Bailey to conduct book signings in Mullens

Terry Bailey traveled the long way around from Rock, W.Va., to Greenville, S.C., and he shares the very early years of that journey – those spent in the small coal camp of Covel – with readers in his new book “Forged By Coal: A Family's Story.”
“You didn't just live in a small town built by a coal company; as a child, you were at the bottom rung of the system,” Bailey wrote in the introduction. “Your entire life – food, clothing, housing, medical, schooling, the money you had in your pocket – was controlled by the Coal Company because coal, 'Black Gold,' was your life.”
From an early age, Bailey's parents encouraged him to do anything but mine coal.
He graduated from Concord College (now Concord University) and became a science teacher in the Lynchburg, Va., school system. He earned a master's degree from the University of Virginia and moved into administration.
Then he earned his doctorate from UVA before moving to Vermont. There he served as a vocational director and schools superintendent before retiring to Greenville, S.C.
The book, however, is not about Bailey; it centers on his family's life in the tiny coal camp from 1945 until 1960, when John Kennedy made a campaign swing through nearby Mullens.
Bailey uses several first-hand accounts from the people who lived in Covel during that time.
“The company store burned during that time. I was just a child, but I talked with people who saw it happen,” he said.
Bailey gathered materials and conducted interviews for several years before sitting down to put the story on paper. It took him about two and a half years to write the book.
“I wish I had done it before my father died. He died in 2002,” Bailey said.
His father, Lowell Douglas Bailey, was 79 when he passed away; his mother, Vergie Ellen Terry Bailey, was 62. The family's story begins when the young couple meet at a skating rink in Oakvale.
Included in the book are two stories that were emotionally difficult for Bailey to write.
The first, Bailey didn't learn until he was in his 20s.
His maternal grandmother died from an accidental gunshot wound inflicted by her 12-year-old son, who, when he saw what he'd done, immediately turned the gun on himself.
At the tender age of 19, Bailey's mom was four months pregnant with him when the tragedy occurred.
As for the second story, Pamela Kay Bailey, Vergie's second child and only daughter, died the same day she was born.
“The baby had some problems...,” Bailey recalled of his sister.
Bailey also writes about the controversial new polio vaccine of the 1950s. One of his two brothers suffered with a mild case of polio. In 1952, that pushed Bailey and his family to the front of the line for the new vaccine.
While there were difficult times for the family, there were also many “things to laugh about,” Bailey said of the book.
Bailey will conduct book signings Monday, July 18, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Mullens Public Library and from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Second Street Station in Mullens.
“Forged By Coal: A Family's Story” is available from Amazon as well as Barnes and Noble.