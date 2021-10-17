Berkley Miller is like many of us: He likes to be scared.
“Being scared is an adrenaline rush,” he says. “It is much like jumping out of a plane or doing some extreme activities. People just love that sensation.”
The mastermind behind Miller’s Haunted Farm, located at 1605 Carroll Hill Road in Lewisburg, promises this year’s Halloween haunt will be the scariest yet. With renovations to their previous Miller Manor, and the addition of the Blood Shed and an “unearthed” basement, boasting a wicked history of murder and mayhem, the hellfest draws many of its moody aesthetics and setpieces straight out of the movies.
“People are terrified of basements, in general,” he notes, “so we decided to just go ahead and add one ourselves.
“We use horror movies for inspiration when it comes to lighting and such, but we never use movie characters in our haunt,” Miller continues. “We like to create all original characters and let our actors/actresses develop those characters. They pick a name and develop a story to go with that character.”
Most notably, Miller borrows inspiration from such horror films as “The Witch” (2015), starring Anya Taylor-Joy, “Insidious” (2010), and “The Ritual” (2017) to aid “my twisted mind with ideas,” he jokes.
● ● ●
“It was believed Miller Manor, an abandoned homesite for previous owners, was the source of these oddities occurring on the property,” reads a mysterious message on the event’s website. “However, further examination of the property has revealed numerous, ancient occult sites and markings, according to experts.”
Miller continues, “I have had the chance to go to some other haunted attractions for inspiration, as well. Our waiting area was inspired by a haunted trail in Maryland, actually. Our Nightmare Parade was inspired by a haunted trail in North Carolina.”
To develop various haunt concepts, the creative team typically sits “down for breakfast a week or so after we close while our minds are fresh. We discuss what worked and what didn’t work,” he says. New potential staging and spooky wares evolve out of these early meetings to result in an adventure to chill the blood.
In addition to frightening new scares, Miller’s Haunted Farm (open every Friday and Saturday night the month of October) features a trail of terror called the Infested Crop and Demented Forest and a slew of gruesome games, including Headshot (which offers a handsome grand prize) and the Toxic Transit Escape, an escape room.
Ahead of the main event, a Nightmare Parade will take place at 7 p.m., a monstrous sight to showcase the farm’s merry band of characters, including Taser Girl and Bubbles.
Haunt-goers will also be able to partake in a smorgasbord of food and drink called Miller’s Menagerie of Eats, with such items as cheese steaks, burgers, pizza, hand-dipped corn dogs, s’mores, hot chocolate, and ribbon fries. There will also be funnel cakes and butterbeer, as well.
Ticket prices run $18 for general admission and $30 for a fast pass and can be purchased both online and in person. Tickets purchased online will require a fee at checkout. Cards are accepted, except for the game corral which only accepts cash.
In case of heavy rain, the event will be moved entirely indoors with ticket prices adjusting to $13 (general) and $25 (fast pass). Daily updates on operation will be posted on the event’s social media no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the event.
The organizers suggest wearing warm clothing and shoes good for hiking in the woods, and warn against attending for those who are prone to seizures or are pregnant.