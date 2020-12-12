As expected, Greenbrier County’s engineering firm has agreed to shoulder the lion's share of a fine levied by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection against the county commission for violations of the Water Pollution Control Act.
The violations occurred at the future home of the county’s planned SportsPlex park near Lewisburg and included runoff from the construction site into the Greenbrier River, which it borders.
According to commission President Lowell Rose, Terradon Corporation will pay $100,000 of the county’s $109,150 civil administrative penalty.
“They (Terradon) knew a lot of things weren’t done properly,” Rose said. Last month he told The Register-Herald, “They felt we weren’t advised properly on the infractions.”
The $9,150 balance of the fine assessed by the WVDEP will come out of the county’s general fund, Rose confirmed, pointing out that arts and recreation money — which is being used to develop the SportsPlex — cannot be used to pay such a penalty.
“The other part of the fine dates back to when a previous contractor removed stumps and brush from the site,” Rose said. “But that contract is finished, and the bond has been released.”
He said the county has around 30 days in which to pay the balance of the fine.
