Mario Lavonta Ward, 46, of Tennessee, pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug crime, admitting that he sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant for $200 in a drug transaction that occurred near Beckley.
During the execution of the search warrant at his residence where the transaction occurred, officers found additional quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a firearm and $6,500 in cash.
The cash recovered included the $200 used by the confidential informant to purchase the fentanyl.
As part of the plea, Ward agreed to forfeit the money and the firearm and also admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing the firearm due to a prior felony conviction.
Ward pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 27.