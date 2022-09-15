Concord University’s annual Constitution Day celebration will feature former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant.
Tennant will present “How you can help protect the Constitution” on Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Concord’s Political Science Program is hosting the event and Concord students and faculty will serve as moderators.
Natalie Tennant served as West Virginia’s 29th secretary of state from 2009 to 2017. Throughout her administration, she was a leader in promoting open and engaging government and business-friendly initiatives. Tennant is known as a national leader in voting rights and brought more election advancement to West Virginia than any other secretary of state.
She has worked at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law as a voting rights advocate, and currently Tennant is a Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics.
The campus community and general public are invited to participate in the virtual event at no charge. Contact Dr. James White, professor of political science, at jwhite@concord.edu for the link to this event.
