Beckley Water Company will temporarily interrupt service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, in the Prosperity area due to improvements to the water system.
Service will be affected from 578 Prosperity Road to 820 Prosperity Road. This includes Vireo Lane and all side streets off Vireo Lane, Ogden Street and all side streets off Ogden Street, Ledora Lane and 5371 Robert C. Byrd Drive and 5401 Robert C. Byrd Drive.
The time of the outage is the best estimate to shut off the water, make the necessary connections and changes, and restore service. Beckley Water Company recommends that customers in that area collect some water prior to the outage for cooking, drinking and sanitary purposes. The outage may extend beyond the anticipated time.
If work is delayed due to inclement weather or an unforeseen complication, work will be done on the first permissible work day thereafter.
A boil water advisory will be in effect after the outage, because of a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.