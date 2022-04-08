A teenage man who tried to hide evidence in the May 2021 shooting death of a Woodrow Wilson High School junior pleaded guilty before Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich on Thursday to accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter, Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons reported.
Rashad Brown, 19, faces up to five years in prison when Dimlich sentences him at 2 p.m. on May 16.
Prosecutors and police reported that Jeriamyah Fortner was playing with an AR-15 style rifle at 509 Terrill St. on May 2, 2021. Fortner believed the gun was unloaded but did not check the chamber of the gun before he aimed it at 18-year-old victim Dwayne Richardson, a student at Woodrow Wilson, and then pulled the trigger, firing into Richardson’s chest, according to police.
Police reported that Fortner called 911 to get help for the victim and was inside a car that was driving Richardson to a local hospital when paramedics intercepted the vehicle.
Richardson was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
His death and the circumstances surrounding it sent shock waves through the Beckley community. Police detectives spoke with various witnesses who were inside the house.
Eventually, Fortner confessed to shooting Richardson and turned himself in to authorities.
In August, he pleaded guilty to second degree voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to serve the maximum 15 years in November.
Prior to Fortner’s confession, police reported, Brown and another defendant attempted to mislead police.
As part of Brown’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony and to remain silent at his sentencing.