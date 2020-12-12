Teen flight student delivers thousands of pieces of PPE to Grafton City Hospital

BRIDGEPORT — For the health-care workers at Grafton City Hospital, a delivery of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies from a Virginia teen brought some optimism months into the pandemic.
Since March, 16-year-old McLean, Virginia, native T.J. Kim has been flying donated personal protective equipment and other supplies to rural hospitals across Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and now West Virginia.
He calls the effort Operation SOS — Supplies Over Skies.
On Tuesday, Kim made his 21st drop, this time at North Central West Virginia Airport, to unload his biggest haul yet — over 5,400 pieces of equipment including 400 surgical masks, 400 KF94 surgical respirator masks, 3,000 gloves, 300 hair covers, 300 shoe covers, 100 isolation gowns, 100 face shields and 10 pairs of protective eyewear — all bound for Grafton City Hospital.
“It makes you feel good when you see a young person like that take an interest in something,” said George Boyles, chief administrative officer for Grafton City Hospital. “It will be nine months next week since COVID actually started here in North Central West Virginia. Our workers are doing a very nice job of taking care of folks, but everybody is getting fatigued.”
When you see something like this, this is kind of a ray of hope that people do care about this disease.”
Kim began flying in April 2019 and hopes to become a Navy aviator. When schools shut down and sports seasons were canceled in March, flight training was the only thing left for Kim to do.
“I wanted to kind of come up with a way to combine my flight training with community service and reach out to all these people that are hurting at this time,” he said.
Kim collects donated supplies and serves as the “delivery guy” to the rural hospitals that need them, he said.
After his first delivery, hospital officials at the Virginia facility expressed a deep gratitude that strengthened Kim’s resolve to help rural hospital facilities.
“Everyone wants to go out and donate to the big city hospitals. Even though everyone is hurting, the rural hospitals are hurting especially,” Kim said.
Grafton City Hospital officials have been working with Kim and his father since before Thanksgiving to arrange the donation, according to Violet Shaw, senior director of patient care services for the hospital.
Grafton City Hospital was Kim’s third stop in West Virginia. He had already delivered donations at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg and Broaddus Hospital in Philippi, Shaw said.
“We’re so fortunate to get this,” Boyles said. “A lot of things are scarce. ... So anything we can get really helps.”
Kim has already exceeded his original plan to deliver just to the seven critical access hospitals in his home state of Virginia, and he has no plans for stopping now.
“As long as there’s a need out there, we’ll keep trying to find hospitals (for donations),” he said