West Virginia University Institute of Technology will host Camp STEM, a camp for high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math.
The camp will be June 12-17 on WVU Tech’s campus. Students will stay on campus in a residence hall. Applications and deposits are due by 4:30 p.m. May 6.
Students will take a variety of STEM classes, conduct experiments and further explore careers in STEM. Professors from WVU Tech’s engineering, mathematics, sciences and forensic investigation will lead the classes and demonstrations.
Camp counselors will be upper-class WVU Tech students majoring in biology, chemistry, engineering, engineering technology or math. The counselors will live in the residence halls with students and give insight into what it might be like to study in a STEM field at the college level.
The camp is $600 for the week and includes all meals, residence hall room, T-shirts, camp activities and field trips. The Raleigh County Board of Education has provided scholarships for those who are Raleigh County public school students and can attend for free. Other scholarships are available for students, and those interested should contact Dr. Nathan Galinsky, assistant professor of chemical engineering, at 304-929-1651 or by email at ngalinsk@mail.wvu.edu.