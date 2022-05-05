Tech to honor student who was killed in Vietnam

West Virginia Institute of Technology will be honoring a former student and Vietnam veteran at its commencement ceremony Saturday.
William "Bill" Benn was killed in action while serving in Vietnam on June 6, 1969.
Benn’s siblings and several family members will travel from their home in New Jersey to accept the degree on his behalf.
Benn made the journey to Montgomery, W.Va., from his hometown of Lakewood, N.J., to attend school in the 1960s.
Benn came to Tech from a tight-knit, blue-collar family with five siblings. His siblings recalled him taking the train from New Jersey to rural West Virginia.
“He had fond memories of Tech and his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon,” says Jerry Benn, one of William’s brothers.
“He would tell stories of pledging and the social life [on campus]. He was more of an outdoor person and liked the rural environment,” says Jerry.
While a student, Benn worked part-time at the West Virginia Department of Transportation. He was only a few semesters short of graduating when he ran out of funding for school and decided to work full-time to save money. According to Benn’s family, he planned to work for a year and then go back to finish his degree. It was during this time Benn was drafted for the ongoing war in Vietnam.
When Benn dropped out of school, he lost his student deferment from the draft and received his notice to report for a pre-induction physical in June 1968.
Private 1st Class Benn was in the Marine Corps from September 1968 until his death nine months later. Benn was killed in Vietnam before he could return to school and finish his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Benn was on active duty for less than a year and in Vietnam only a few months before his death.
Vincent Benn recalls the circumstances around his brother’s short time in Vietnam.
He said his brother was serving as a fire team leader at the time of his death. His unit (H Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division) was operating in the Quang Tri province. On the night of June 5 into the morning of June 6, his unit came under a mortar attack by the North Vietnamese Army. The attack continued throughout the night.
“A few years ago, I spoke with Larry Imus, his platoon sergeant, about that night,” Vincent said. "Larry said of the two tours he served, that night was the worst.”
Of the seven marines killed in Vietnam that day, five were in Bill’s platoon, Vincent said he was told by Imus. A few days later, the Air Force conducted B-52 strikes in the area and destroyed the North Vietnamese army units. Three weeks later, it was announced his regiment was pulling out of Vietnam, Vincent said.
“We are so blessed to be able to honor William Benn and present the Benn family with the diploma that their brother worked so hard for. We are grateful to be able to recognize William for his time as a Golden Bear and for his service to our country,” said Carolyn Long, campus president.
“Bill loved the hills and mountains of West Virginia, loved Tech and loved being a Sig Ep,” Vincent said. "He would have been very proud to be honored this way. We are very grateful that Tech has helped us keep his memory alive."