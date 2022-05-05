More than six months ago, a blessing box in Beckley, sponsored by Beckley Pride, was vandalized for the second time.
After only a few weeks, the brightly colored designs painted on the blessing box were covered in black paint.
To help return the box to its former glory, Beckley Pride has partnered with students at West Virginia University Institute of Technology to repaint the blessing box located in front of the Beckley Art Park on Third Avenue.
The repainting of the blessing box will take place at noon Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony expected to follow.
Christina Baisden, president of Beckley Pride, said they intend to make the blessing box just as it was before it was defaced. She added that in addition to being a beautiful piece of artwork, repainting the box is important because it gives residents and visitors a visible representation of whom the community supports.
“It's important to have that visibility in the community and to let people know that they do belong here, and we do celebrate the diversity here in southern West Virginia and we will not be intimidated from continuing to be that representation here,” Baisden said.
The Blessing Box Project is an outreach program of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition that provides food, clothing, personal hygiene items and resource references to low-income and homeless individuals in Raleigh County.
As the sponsors of this blessing box, Baisden said they check on it twice a week to ensure that it is fully stocked.
Assisting Baisden with the repainting project are students from WVU Tech.
Baisden said she was contacted by Carley Knuckles, a C-SPF student leader and president of WVU Tech’s Active Minds and Prevention and Recovery, earlier in the year regarding the restoration of their blessing box.
Knuckles said she wanted to get involved with the project so that students at Tech could show their support for Beckley Pride.
She added that her organization had also been looking for a community project to take part in that would not only be a benefit to WVU Tech students but to the entire community.
“It really felt like this was something small that we could do for people who do so much for the community,” Knuckles said.
Through the WV Collegiate Strategic Prevention Framework Partnerships for Success (C-SPF-PFS) Initiative and the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) Knuckles said she was able to secure funding in order to purchase the necessary material for the repainting of the blessing box.
“For an organization that gets a fair amount of hatred, even though they just spread love, this just seemed like something I could do to help and I wanted to be a part of,” Knuckles said. “And a blessing box, it's just such a kind gesture, and I wanted to be part of making it look beautiful.”
Baisden said she is certain the box was vandalized because of the pride symbols that were painted on it but said she has already purchased anti-graffiti paint for the repainting on Saturday so that it can’t happen again.
Baisden said anyone who would like to help in the repainting is welcome to attend on Saturday and need only show up to participate.
“I hope people are able to see the value in what we do for the community,” Baisden said. “We care about every single person that’s here regardless of whether you support us or not ... People here are in need, and we're happy to help meet that need. I think our work through the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Blessing Box Project is extremely important, especially still going through the pandemic.”
For those unable to attended Saturday’s event but who would still like to show support, Baisden said Beckley Pride will hold their annual pride month celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Beckley Intermodal Gateway.