If you see clusters of young people walking about the Tech campus in Beckley this summer, it may be one of three days that the school is hosting several days of summer visits, giving prospective students a chance to learn more about the school and opportunities at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
The summer visit days are June 3, July 1 and August 5.
“During the tour, students and families learn about campus facilities, academic offerings and student life,” said says Kent Gamble, Dean of Enrollment Services at Tech. “We also talk about scholarship and financial aid opportunities,”
In addition, students will learn about what they can expect in their first year as a Tech student and what their next steps are in the enrollment process.
Summer visits at Tech are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and students are encouraged to bring their friends and family along.
To sign up for a summer visit, or for more information, go to admissions.wvutech.edu/visit-tech/summer-visit. Contact the Office of Admissions at WVU Tech at 304-929-0311 or email tech-admissions@mail.wvu.edu for any questions about visiting the campus.