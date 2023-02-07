The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council has approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 10 sewer and water projects, one of which is for the Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD water service extension to 34 homes along Ellison Ridge and Joe Cooper Farm Roads estimated to cost $5.2 million
The approval helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.