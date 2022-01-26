Paul Rakes, Ph.D., professor of history at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley, has been named one of five finalists for 2021 Professor of the Year by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia.
The other fialists are: Linda Cowan, DMA, Professor of Music, West Liberty University; Micheal Fultz, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, West Virginia State University; Michael Groves, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Nursing, Shepherd University and Dan Hollis, M.A., Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Marshall University.
Interviews with the five candidates are being held on Monday, Feb. 14. Traditionally, finalists are honored at a springtime banquet in Charleston, where the Professor of the Year is announced. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, plans for a banquet have not been determined.
The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.
The Professor of the Year award is sponsored by: United Bank; Bowles Rice LLP; Greene, Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel LLP; Maier Foundation; Graystone Consulting; and The Daywood Foundation, Inc.