A Virginia man pleaded guilty Monday to production of child pornography.
According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Nicholas Aaron Icenhour, 25, of Tazewell, Va., admitted that in October and November of 2020, he directed his then girlfriend, Lacosta Steele, to have a 12-year-old girl engage in sexually explicit conduct, including masturbation and the lascivious exhibition of her genitals, for the purpose of creating videos of her conduct. Icenhour admitted that Steele then sent those videos to him. Icenhour also admitted that during this same time he had Steele transport the same 12-year-old girl to R.D. Bailey Lake, where he engaged in sexual intercourse with the child.
Icenhour faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 4.