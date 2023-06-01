charleston, w.va. – Eleven months into Fiscal Year 2023, year-to-date collections of more than $5.9 billion set a record $1.72 billion above the year-to-date estimates and 12.9 percent ahead of last year, breaking the all-time state record – according to the Justice administration – for total collections and total surplus through May.
West Virginia’s general revenue collections for May 2023 came in at $134.5 million over estimate.
Personal income tax collections totaled more than $185.5 million for the month while exceeding the administration’s estimate by $43.1 million.
Consumer Sales Tax collections of $155.0 million were $16.2 million above estimate in May and 2.8 percent ahead of prior May collections.
Corporation net income tax collections totaled nearly $14.0 million in May – $11.0 million above estimate.
General revenue fund severance tax collections totaled nearly $67.9 million in May, exceeded the budget estimate by nearly $47.9 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.