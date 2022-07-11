Gov. Jim Justice is pushing for income tax cuts of about 10 percent for West Virginians. But the governor has been suggesting lower-income citizens should get a bigger break by percentage than higher wage earners.
House Finance Chairman Eric Householder agrees with the broad strokes of the income tax cut. However, Householder contends the 10 percent should apply to all brackets.
Details like those could make or break the tax proposal that the governor wants lawmakers to consider during a special session the final week of this month.
