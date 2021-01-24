Lauding the organization’s community outreach and communications role throughout most of 2020, Lewisburg officials honored the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force as its Volunteer of the Year.
A proclamation to that effect was signed and publicly disseminated by Mayor Beverly White on New Year’s Day, citing the novel coronavirus’ “unprecedented worldwide and statewide disruption in lives of millions of individuals.”
The multi-disciplinary task force has not only monitored the impact of the virus, but has collected and disseminated information to help local people cope with the pandemic, according to the proclamation.
Led by chairman Sen. Stephen Baldwin, the volunteer coalition comprises the following people, agencies and organizations:
• Greenbrier County Health Department
• Greenbrier County Board of Education
• Communities in Schools
• United Way 2-1-1
• Access to Education/Dinsmore
• Rainelle Medical Center
• Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
• Robert C. Byrd Clinic
• Feeding Seniors/Saving Businesses Bimbo Coles & Company Program
• Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee
• Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department
• City of Lewisburg
• City of Ronceverte
• Town of Alderson
• Committee on Aging
• Lewisburg/Fairlea Food Locker
• Former West Virginia Delegate Cindy Lavender-Bowe
• Former West Virginia Delegate Jeff Campbell
• Homeland Security & Emergency Management
• Seneca Mental Health
• High Rocks & The Hub
• West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
• WVSOM Center for Rural & Community Health
• Family Resource Network
• Family Refuge Center
