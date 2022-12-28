CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr said Wednesday the Senate is planning a record-setting tax cut to come out of the upcoming 60-day legislative session.
“This would be the biggest tax reform I think that we’ve seen in the history of West Virginia and it’s a time when we can do it,” Tarr, R-Putnam, said during an appearance Wednesday on MetroNews “Talkline.”
For the rest of this story, visit https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/28/tarr-senate-will-have-tax-reform-plan-ready-for-upcoming-regular-session/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.