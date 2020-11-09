CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Parkways Authority will reopen Tamarack this Friday.
Tamarack has been closed since Thursday, Oct. 29, after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. Other employees who worked in the same area as the individual who tested positive have been quarantined and have received negative tests. Contract tracing has been completed by the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department and did not identify any members of the public who were exposed. The facility has been deep-cleaned.