011822 Winter Storm 7.jpg

Workers clearing snow and salting at Tamarack in Beckley Monday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Tamarack Marketplace will close early today, Monday, Jan. 17, and keep its doors closed until Wednesday, when it will resume normal hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

