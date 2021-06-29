Tamarack Marketplace closed on Sunday, July 4

Marthann Witzig, left and her sister Mary Ashcraft, of Raleigh, NC, looks over this bronze statue in front of Tamarack, titled "Mortality" It's the work of West Virginia sculptor Bill Hopen. His study of a dying tunnel worker eulogizes the many men lying in unmarked graves near Hawk's Nest Tunnel. There was no memorial for nearly a thousand workers who died from breathing silica dust during tunnel construction. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Tamarack Marketplace will be closed on Sunday, July 4, and will reopen Monday at 10 a.m.

The popular West Virginia cultural hub will still be open Friday and Saturday of the holiday weekend for visitors to stop and eat, explore, stretch their legs or walk their four-legged friends.

Saturday, July 3, will feature their Courtyard Concert with live music from local guitarist Ryan Smith from noon to 3 p.m. in the center courtyard of the building.

Tamarack Marketplace regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed on Tuesdays.

 

