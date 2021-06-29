Tamarack Marketplace closed on Sunday, July 4

Marthann Witzig, left and her sister Mary Ashcraft, of Raleigh, NC, looks over this bronze statue in front of Tamarack, titled "Mortality" It's the work of West Virginia sculptor Bill Hopen. His study of a dying tunnel worker eulogizes the many men lying in unmarked graves near Hawk's Nest Tunnel. There was no memorial for nearly a thousand workers who died from breathing silica dust during tunnel construction. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)