Tamarack Marketplace is looking for new artists, craftspeople, fashion designers, food producers and creators of all kinds to showcase at their shop in Beckley.
For over 25 years Tamarack Marketplace has sold and displayed the works of many talented local artists to the millions of visitors who have passed through their doors.
In keeping with that spirit, Tamarack Marketplace is hoping to expand and add to the number of West Virginian artisans they work with.
“We are looking for artists and creators of all types,” said Mandy Lash, gallery director, in a press release. "Whether that be producers of foods, toy and game makers, clothes designers, metal workers — pretty much if you make it, we’re interested in seeing it."
All applicants who wish to be a Tamarack vendor need to go through a jurying process. The next jury session will be Nov. 12 at Tamarack Marketplace with the deadline to register being on Oct. 29.
To register or learn more, applicants can visit www.tamarackwv.com or call 304-256-6843, ext. 167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.