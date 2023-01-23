beckley, w.va. – The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) is extending the deadline for applicants of the Arts Business Accelerator program, a six-month training program set to kick off with a two-day bootcamp at the Beckley Arts Center in February.
Local artists and creative entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply by Feb. 1. Those in the group will receive free, small-business development training, coaching, access to accountants, learning workshops, monetary subsidies to access markets and networking opportunities from a seasoned professional trainer.
The West Virginia Hive is working in partnership with TFA to support the training.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and a board member of TFA, said the deadline has been extended to Feb. 1 to capture any interested participants. She said 11 applications have been received, and the goal is to reach 20 eligible artists.
Moore said the TFA Arts Business Accelerator program is focused on women from low- to moderate-income households and members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) community of any gender or income who live in or own a business in the program service area, which includes Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties. Nationally recognized professional trainer Elaine Grogan Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts, Dublin, Ohio, is leading the workshop.
Kandi Workman, TFA program manager, said in a press release that “those of us in the local arts community recognized a need to support the development of women and BIPOC-owned small businesses within southern West Virginia counties and areas declared distressed or at-risk by the Appalachian Regional Commission.”
The TFA Arts Business Accelerator is made possible through a grant from the Truist Foundation.
Child care and dependent care stipends for participants are available on an as-needed basis for the in-person bootcamp. The stipends are funded by WV American Water.
The registration form is available at https://forms.gle/B3UFzmedu51goibj7
Full details and information on how to apply can be found on the TFA website: https://tamarackfoundation.org/workshops-trainings/
Questions about the program and the application process can be directed to Workman at TFA: kandi@tamarackfoundation.org
