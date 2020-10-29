Tamarack closing because of Covid case

The West Virginia Parkways Authority has temporarily closed Tamarack for deep cleaning and sanitization, after an employee tested positive for Covid-19, Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller confirmed Thursday.
Tamarack Director Tammy Coffman notified travelers and state residents of the closure in a press release. A reopening date had not yet been set on Thursday.
Coffman said that, as of Thursday, only one employee had tested positive. She declined to release details of the patient's health.
Coffman reported that Raleigh County Health Department is aware of the case and that county health officials will advise individual Tamarack employees on whether or not they should be tested.
The employee worked with the public. Coffman said she did not have additional information about contact tracing that is being conducted by the Raleigh Health Department.
“Closing for a short period of time while we follow the proper sanitization procedures at Tamarack is the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Miller. “We will continue to follow all guidelines issued by the State and the CDC, and will work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to serving all of our guests when we reopen.”
The Parkways Authority manages Tamarack. State officials will notify the public of the reopening date of Tamarack, a cultural center and dining hub that offers works from West Virginia artists.