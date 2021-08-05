Gitrite's End of Summer Talent Show will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Raleigh Playhouse Theater, 403 Neville St., Beckley.
Adult's fee is $20 and kid's fee is $5.
This event is hosted by comedian Gitrite. Cash prize for first place is $250 and second place is $100. He is looking for rappers, dancers, singers and more. Talent will need to have their own music or tell the DJ what song they plan to perform.
Judges for the show will be Tina Pannell, James Hagwood and Nancy Gragg.
Auditions will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Raleigh Playhouse Theater.
For more information call Keith Gitrite Arnold at 732-207-8134.