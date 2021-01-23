On Memorial Day 2018, David Craddock took a leap of faith.
Well, two leaps of faith, really.
At a time when even behemoth chain businesses struggle to compete with internet competition, Craddock opened a small independent bookstore.
And when his point of sale machines went down on opening day, he decided to operate on the honor system, allowing local shoppers to take their books and come back and pay.
It worked out as everyone returned as promised.
“They came back and paid, and then they bought more stuff when they did,” he said.
But though Craddock said he believed much of that first success was due to the business model itself, he also credits Lewisburg, the town in which he and his wife Micheline Johnson chose to open A New Chapter.
“When I thought about that day, what kind of struck home for me was how we run the bookstore,” he said. “Our advantage over Amazon and the big box stores is people get personalized service.
“And you can only do that in a small town.”
l l l
Craddock said his mother instilled in him a love for books and also planted the seed for what, many years later, grew into A New Chapter.
“When I was growing up, there weren’t any bookstores you could go to,” he said of his childhood in Huntsville, Ala. “So she would always take me to the library. That’s where my initial interest came from. It always seemed like it would be something that would be interesting to do and would be a good community service.”
That’s not the path Craddock first traveled.
His love for the written word remained, and he passed it on to his own children, as he read them stories and filled their home with books.
Instead of becoming a bookstore owner, however, Craddock opted for law school and practiced for more than three decades.
When Micheline, also an attorney, took a job in Kingsport, Tenn., the couple relocated from Atlanta, where he worked for 15 years before retiring as an administrator for a large anesthesia practice.
He said he enjoyed retirement, too.
Until he got bored.
“After a year of running and seeing all the grandchildren, friends and other relatives, I thought, ‘I gotta have something to do,’” he said.
Micheline still has the job that took them to Tennessee, but he said her position only requires her to be on site every few weeks.
So they decided they wanted to move and began to look at cities within driving distance of Kingsport.
They were familiar with Lewisburg as they had owned a place at Snowshoe for several years. And they settled on Lewisburg and found their home, a historic spot in town in need of love and repairs, while browsing a real estate brochure.
But it wasn’t until Craddock casually mentioned his long-ago dream that the idea for the next new chapter in their lives was put into motion.
“I mentioned to my wife that this town looked like it would be a good place to open a bookstore,” he said. “That was the first time she ever heard I had in mind to open a bookstore.”
He said things moved quickly from there, as they saw an empty storefront with brown paper bags covering the windows and a number to call for those interested in renting.
“I was like, ‘We can call later,’ and she said, ‘No. Now.’”
In February 2018, the couple became Lewisburg residents and three months later, they opened their business.
l l l
Craddock said he didn’t know much about the business in the beginning and began visiting bookstores in other states for inspiration.
Just as quickly as he realized what he wanted for his new venture, he realized what he didn’t want.
“Almost every bookstore I went into had a clutter of books,” he said. “They had books stacked everywhere. It was almost overwhelming.”
So he designed the bookstore — and the custom-made shelves — with that in mind.
“I wanted it to look like a plain, uncluttered, nice place for people to shop,” he said of the approximately 1,800-square-foot space.
Craddock also said he didn’t want customers to confuse his bookstore for a gift shop as he said the specialty items including puzzles, socks, cards and — keeping Covid-19 in mind — masks are carefully curated.
“Almost everything we carry is book-related,” he said, pointing to a pair of Edgar Allen Poe socks with the words, “When It Rains it Poes,” by way of example.
The gifts, he said, are popular, but he said it’s the wide variety of books that are most important.
“We carry a little bit of everything,” he said, mentioning sections for those looking for cookbooks, poetry, travel, young adult and children’s books.
And if the store doesn’t carry what the customer wants, Craddock says it can get it.
“That’s something I didn’t anticipate was our special orders,” he said. “We probably have eight or 10 people a day call us or come in and say, ‘There’s a book I want; can you get it for me?’ And almost always we can get the book.
“That’s a huge part of our business.”
Craddock said staying active in the community is also an important part of the business.
“You have to integrate yourself with the community,” he said, explaining the business has hosted book signings, poetry readings and participated in Lewisburg’s popular events and festivals including Taste of Our Towns, the annual Chocolate Festival, the Literary Festival, Girls’ Day Out and First Fridays. “You have to try to remember the customers when they come in and remember that you’re here to provide a service to the community.”
And despite the risk of opening an independent bookstore in the age of Amazon, which he says he knows is often cheaper, Craddock said A New Chapter had grown in popularity and increased its sales by 20 or 25 percent each month from the year before Covid-19.
“We were doing really, really good until the pandemic shut us down,” he said of the 2 ½ months his storefront was closed.
During that time, to help stay afloat, Craddock said his landlord reduced the rent and he laid off two part-time employees, retaining one full-time employee, store manager Shaye Gadomski.
“We used that time to go through inventory and clean things up,” he said.
They also worked on their website and started curbside delivery.
“We decided if you can get a pizza to-go, you can get a book to-go,” he said. “So we actually made enough money during the time we were closed down to pay the rent and the full-time employee.”
Business isn’t back to normal yet — Craddock is hoping for late spring or early summer — but he said it’s better than it was.
And when business does comes back, he said he’ll be ready with plans to work with Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall and the Lewis Theatre in place. The in-store wine bar that was set to open just before Covid hit will launch, too.
“You get a lot of spouses who come in and are not interested in shopping,” he said, explaining customers will be able to purchase a glass of wine and relax at a table while they wait.
Craddock is also toying with the idea of opening a weekend speakeasy in the basement.
“You’d come in off the alleyway and need a code word to enter,” he said. “But that might be more work than I’m willing to do.”
Whether or not he moves in that direction, he said the possibility for growth available in Lewisburg is the important thing. And he said it’s what enabled A New Chapter to thrive in those early days and to survive an uncertain year.
“I think it would be difficult to be successful in your average small town,” he said. “I think it takes a place like Lewisburg that has a good tourist trade and all these events and a good populace that is very supportive of the bookstore.
“So, it will be good,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
l l l
A New Chapter is at 922 Washington St. in Lewisburg.
Visit A New Chapter online at www.newchapterbookswv.com.