The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University will highlight the state and region’s growing syrup industry and explore ways to capitalize on the potential to expand and diversify production March 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during TAP: the Appalachian Syrup Producers Virtual Summit.
“Most of the syrup produced in West Virginia is from maple and is extracted and processed using methods handed down through the generations,” said Evan Nelson, RCBI’s manager of Agricultural Innovations. “We invite current producers and others interested in making syrup or learning more about the industry to join us to hear about techniques and inventions that improve effectiveness and efficiency. We’ll also talk about specialty syrups produced from other trees such as walnut and sycamore and about valuable resources to support producers.”
Nelson will highlight innovations developed at RCBI to increase sap extraction and decrease production time as well as detail RCBI’s U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded initiative to increase syrup production in select southern West Virginia counties.
Other speakers will include Mike Rechlin and Kate Fotos from Future Generations University, who will discuss walnut syrup production in West Virginia, new initiatives related to maple production and upcoming training and events related to the industry.
Greg Christian, vice president of the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association and owner of Toms Creek Family Farm, will talk about the mission of his organization and provide an update on maple syrup production in southern West Virginia.
The event is free but registration is required at www.rcbi.org/syrup2022. For more information, contact Nelson at enelson@rcbi.org or 304-781-1657.