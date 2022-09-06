Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.
According to court records, Griffy aided the theft of specialized mine equipment from the known mine in April 2018, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.
Griffy admitted to helping to steal equipment including pumps needed to treat water at the known mine site before it could be safely discharged into surrounding streams. Griffy further admitted to selling pieces of stolen equipment and receiving the proceeds.
