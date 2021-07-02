Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will be offering a 6-session program in July and August designed to teach the basics of swimming in water.
The program will consist of six, 30-minute sessions scheduled for July 10, July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14 and August 21.
There are two time slots for different age groups: 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. will be for 2-5 years of age and 10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. will be for ages 6 and older. There is limited availability.
Floats and kick boards will be provided. Participants are responsible for bringing their own swimwear, sunblock, towel, and any other supplies they may want or need. Children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.
Events will be held at 1400 Lake Stephens Road, Surveyor; on the beach located in the recreation area.
Cost will be $50 per student for entire program.
To sign up, email rcpraevents@gmail.com oracle 304-934-5323.
– J. Damon Cain