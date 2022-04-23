Spring has sprung at the Sweet Springs Resort Park.
After a cool winter and getting a lot of prep work done, the park is getting ready to jump in for spring and summer. Over the winter months new windows were installed and some framing repaired. The tear down of one of the older, unrepairable houses was started and plans are saving all the lumber, windows and frames, etc., possible for use on another structure.
The park is just about ready to turn the water on inside the hotel (2 floors), the new porch is completed on the Lewis House, landscaping has been taken care of throughout the winter and things are beginning to bloom all over the park. There are weddings booked for the summer. Guests are encouraged to book their wedding now, while there are still open dates. Remember, your wedding cost is a donation to the park and is tax deductible, as is any meeting or other event held at the park.
Events at Sweet Springs Resort Park include:
l Thursday, April 28, and every Thursday through June - dog obedience classes from 6-7 p.m. Call 304-832-6532 for more information.
l Saturday, April 30 - Volunteer Day at the Park beginning at 9 p.m. Goals are to get the large yard tent put up and a couple of destruction jobs. All projects are very important. Lunch will be provided by volunteers coming from Parkersburg. All ages are welcome.
l Sunday, Mat 1 - Mother’s Day and pet pictures noon to 5 p.m. Family pictures. Call 304-832-6532 for more information or to book your photo shoot time. Pictures will be taken in the Jeffersonian Room of Hotel.
l Sunday, May 1 - Tour of the historic Sweet Springs Hotel beginning at 2 p.m. There will be a complete historical tour of the building and future plans for the park. The tour will last approximately two hours. Cost is $10 per person. Children under 12 free. Group rates available. For more information, contact sweetspringsresortpark@yahoo.com
l Saturday, June 4, Public paranormal day. Daytime paranormal activities for the public and nighttime paranormal investigation of the Sweet Springs Sanitarium. You can bring your own equipment for night investigation, or if you do not have equipment, Transcend Paranormal, led by Steve of Ghost Finders and Cindie Harper - local author and paranormal expert, will have the equipment needed for you to enjoy the event. Contact: sweetspringssanitarium@gmail.com for more information.
l Sunday, July 10 - Photography Workshop being held by a professional photographer. Make your pictures work for you. Call 304-832-6532 for more information