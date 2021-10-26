sweet springs — The Sweet Springs Park held the first night of their annual Haunted Sanitarium and Hayride on Saturday Oct. 23.
“The first night is always designed for children, they can come, get a little scared, and enjoy themselves without being totally terrified.”
There were over 150 children under 12 for the night,” commented Arietta DuPre, volunteer administrative assistant and marketing director.
“Now the second night (this year on October 30) is different. It is the adult night and young children are encouraged to stay upstairs and play while the parents go through the Haunted Sanitarium. The scares are much worse, and a lot more of them, so children under 12 rarely, if ever, make it through,” DuPre went on to say.
Sweet Springs Park does the two different nights so children have a safe, healthy and fun event that incorporates one of children’s favorite holidays without scaring them to the point they would never enjoy another haunted house of any kind.
“We love having the children here and seeing they have a good time. We see to it that each young person gets some candy and has fun,” project manager Ashby Berkley said
On Saturday Oct. 30, the Haunted Sanitarium will be open from 6-11 p.m. for adult night.
For More information, email: sweetspringsresortpark@yahoo.com