Kevin Eugene Norris, 50, of Beckley has died from gunshot wounds he received in a confrontation Wednesday night with a Raleigh County sheriff’s deputy.
Norris’ death was not confirmed until Friday after relatives were notified.
According to an investigation by the State Police, the deputy encountered Norris at at apartment complex on Rural Acres Drive in Beckley while answering a call about an indecent exposure incident.
According to the investigation, Norris refused commands by the deputy to show his hands and made a move in which he appeared to pull a firearm from a holster and pointed it at the deputy.
The deputy fired at Norris and hit him in response to the threat.
It turned out the gun Norris pulled on the deputy was a pellet gun which resembled a semi-automatic pistol.
Norris was hospitalized. The deputy, whose name was withheld, was not injured.