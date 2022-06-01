BLUEFIELD – After being urged to surrender, a suspect in the fatal Memorial Day shooting of a local man turned himself in Wednesday at the Bluefield Police Department.
Earlier in the day, Chief D.M. Dillow Jr. asked Walker, 32, to turn himself in. Walker is a suspect in a shooting which resulted in the death of Tony Greene, 45, of Bluefield.
Accompanied by members of his family, Walker appeared at the police station about 4:20 p.m. His attorney, Ryan Flanigan, arrived soon afterward. They immediately went into an interview with Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams.
Greene was shot once in the chest Monday night near the intersection of Pulaski Street and Peck Street in Bluefield. Walker left the scene.
"If he would turn himself in, it would be more beneficial to him than running and staying on the run," Dillow said earlier in the day. "He does have from what I've seen to be a good case. Remaining a fugitive does not help him."
Dillow said that Walker had had a prior encounter with Greene, who had tried to take his child from her yard a week ago and had threatened the mother's life.
The case began at about 10:40 p.m. Monday when Patrolman R.L. Hamm with the Bluefield Police was dispatched to the area of Pulaski and Reece Street to respond to a report about a male individual lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the criminal complaint. Hamm found Greene on the Pulaski Street sidewalk between Barger Street and Peck Street.
Greene had "an apparent single gunshot wound with an entry would to the left pectoral area and exit wound in the upper back. He was found lying on his back with his head facing east," according to the report. Thirteen 9-mm shell casings were found in the road in front of a Peck Street home.
While waiting for EMS and Fire, Ptlm. Hamm asked Greene who shot him, and he replied 'Steven," according to the report.
Dillow said that the case was still under investigation.
"It was a neighbor/domestic type problem," Dillow said before Walker turned himself in. "There had been some issues between the suspect and the victim over the last week and the lady who live there and her children. It escalated to the point where there were shots fired."
Adams and Detective K.L. Ross came to the scene soon after the initial officers arrived. It was unclear at that time where the shooting had occurred. Greene was known to live on Davidson Street, which is just above where he was found on Pulaski Street.
"Officers with the Bluefield Police Department as well as Det. Adams and Ross were familiar with Greene, having worked numerous calls and cases involving him previously," according to the report. "Mr. Greene was known to suffer from mental disease which would place him in a manic state. Mr. Greene was known to become violent while in this type of state."
"Det. Adams had responded to Barger Street on 5/28/22 along with other officers, on the report of Tony Greene pacing back and forth in the roadway, screaming at the occupants of a house, and causing a disturbance," the report stated. "Det. Adams and Sgt. J.M. Danieley located Greene on Pulaski Street that evening. Mr. Greene was found to be in a manic state and seemed confused. Det. Adams spoke with Greene that evening and asked him what was wrong. Greene replied that he was homeless and just wanted to walk around."
Adams offered "to procure a hotel room for Mr. Greene; however, he declined the offer. Det. Adams attempted several times to convince Mr. Greene to go to a hotel, but he adamantly refused," according to the report.
At that time, Adams had no legal reason to detain Green, so he continued walking up the roadway, according to the report. Adams was going to refer Greene to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center for a mental health evaluation.
What charges Walker could face had not been determined late Wednesday.
"We've got to get that investigation done and we've got to get his side of it," Dillow said.
After the shooting Monday, residents expressed concerns about that and other shooting incidents this year. In one incident last April, a 13-year-old girl died after shots were fired at the vehicle she was riding in. Two women, Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 43, both of Bluefield, are facing charges of first-degree murder.
Since the first of the year, Bluefield has had six different incidents where someone was either shot or shot at, or homicide with firearms, Dillow said. One was self-inflicted.
"We've had two homicides, pretty much as soon as we get this gentleman (Walker) in custody, they'll both be closed," Dillow said. "And then we've had three other shootings. All three of those were tied together. We have two (people) already incarcerated from that. So yes, we've had, and I call them this every time, is random acts of violence.
Dillow said these acts cannot be predicted, but with the community's help, they have been resolved.
"And I want to give them a big shout out because they've been a big help to us, with footage from doorbell rings and everything else. They've been great help to call us, to provide us with information, to help our investigations," he said. "Without them, things like this would be much more difficult."
With the community's help, the department has been able to close shooting cases.
"I can knock on wood and say most of these incidents have a good outcome – as far as, we you lose somebody that's not a good outcome – but from a judicial standpoint, we've been able to close," Dillow said. "Yes, it did happen, but we were able, with the help of the community, to solve these things."
"I feel safe in Bluefield," Dillow said. "My family lives in Bluefield. There's not any one of the streets in Bluefield that I would be afraid to walk down. Our downtown is very safe. I'm not going to sit here and tell you we won't ever have another issue, because we've always had issues and we always will."
Events during the past two years have helped create the situation the country is facing now, he said.
"I think where you come off of two years of COVID lockdown,and you've to just the amount of weapons that are out in our society today, I think it's just made a combustable situation to where nobody talks anymore," Dillow said. "There's no communication. It's straight gun. I'm going to get my gun. And it's created a lot of problems."
Firearms have become more plentiful, he said.
"I don't know the answer to that as far as the gun situation goes, but there's more guns on the street now than I've ever seen; and I'm 30-plus years into doing this, it's a ridiculous amount," Dillow said. "Everybody has one, but I'm not against people having guns. I'm not against good people having guns, but when you can go take a few hundred dollars and buy one and not be screened or anything like that, I think there's a problem. The incidents we've had, a majority of those, were registered to those people. They didn't buy those guns. They come from somewhere else and that's where your problems come from."
"You go buy a gun today, you're responsible with it, you know what to do with it," Dillow stated. "But if you just go buy one off the street, you don't know what it was just involved in. If you're getting something very expensive very cheap, there's usually a reason. Or if you're paying a whole lot for something that's way above what it should be, there's a reason that you have to do it that way, because you can't go get it legally."
Guns are also easier to obtain, too. Not all of them come from gun retailers, he said.
"So that being said, I think not just as a community, but as a country, we have to figure out a way to stop some of that. There's probably more guns on the black market, what I consider the black market is anything out of the gun stores," Dillow said. "There's more guns being sold on the black market – trading journals, flea markets, just word of mouth – than any gun store combined. So when you have that, and you have what we just come off of and a bad economy, it's combustable, and that's what we run up against."
City Manager Cecil Marson said shootings are not "just a Bluefield-specific issue."
"This is an issue that we're grappling with whether we're talking about Buffalo, down in Texas, or Charleston or Huntington or somewhere else," Marson said. "I think it's going to be a community, a collective trying to get this solved. And Dennis (Dillow) is right. Due to COVID, the social media that folks are digesting right now, it's much more violent and you can pull up shootings on the internet and watch them all day long. Not to blame it all on video games and social media, it's just the environment."