The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office was dispatched Feb. 2 to a burglary that had already occurred on Robinson Street, in Glen White.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, once on scene, deputies saw where forced entry was used on the residence, and the homeowner said a television was stolen.
While on scene, the deputies found that an outbuilding on Joshua Lane, Glen White, had also been burglarized.
Deputies deployed a K9 to assist the investigation, which showed that the two incidents were likely connected.
Deputies apprehended a suspect, Nicholas Demetria Riley, 28, of Glen White. Riley confessed to both burglaries, according to the press release.
All property stolen during the two incidents was identified and returned to the owner.
Lester Police Department assisted in the investigation.