BLUEFIELD — A “hoax bomb” was detonated at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building on Federal Street in Bluefield Monday morning, but another suspicious package near a church on Washington Street also did not turn out to be an explosive.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said Monday morning three possible explosive devices were initially reported within the city – at the federal building, at a church and at the residence of the suspect, 50-year-old James Dean Fowler, on Washington Street.
Dillow said there was no specific motive for placing the hoax explosive devices as of Monday. Fowler invoked his right to have an attorney present while being questioned. He was being held at the Bluefield City Jail pending arraignment before a magistrate Monday evening.
The incident began about 8:46 a.m. when officers with the Bluefield Police Department responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in reference to a call from the Marshals security team about a man who “insisted on seeing a federal agent for national security and a possible threat to their building,” Dillow said.
Upon arrival, officers realized that the man had a black bag in which he stated there was an explosive device.
“He was taken into custody and removed from the scene,” Dillow said. “That area was secured and the building was evacuated.”
The streets around the immediate area of the federal building were blocked off and nearby employees were evacuated.
A West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad from Charleston was called in and a man in full gear entered the federal courthouse around 10:30 a.m. carrying equipment, exiting a short time after entering.
Police were later heard shouting, “fire in the hole,” and at 11:40 a.m., a loud explosion from the courthouse was heard, but no smoke or debris could be seen.
Police later said it was a “controlled detonation” of the device. A robot was seen leaving the courthouse, crossing Bland Street around 12:30 p.m.
All streets in the immediate area remained blocked off most of the day but employees at Summit Community Bank, which is beside the courthouse, were allowed to return to work around 1 p.m.
After the courthouse situation was addressed, at 1:10 p.m. the bomb squad unit entered the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street, off College Avenue, and then about 2 p.m. moved to Fowler’s nearby residence, but nothing was located.
While the device found at the federal building was dismantled by what police said was a “controlled detonation,” Dillow stated during the press conference that the device discovered at the church was X-rayed, and it was determined that another controlled detonation was unnecessary.
“We were lucky these turned out to be hoax devices,” Dillow said.
An agent from the Homeland Security Federal Protection Service also participated in the investigation as well as the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.
Bluefield Police Department Lt. Detective Kenny Adams said the first package was thought to be a bomb, but it was not.
“We took this very seriously,” he said.
During a press conference later that afternoon, Dillow and City Manager Cecil Marson spoke to the media about the incident. Dillow said that Fowler had been charged with charged with two counts of possession or use of a hoax bomb in commission of a felony, one count of false reports concerning bombs or explosive devices and two counts of threats of terrorist acts.
Dillow said that police has had previous encounters with Fowler, but these encounters were not like Monday’s incident. Fowler had “numerous different charges” in West Virginia and Florida, but “nothing concerning these types of events.”
Marson thanked the Bluefield Police Department, Bluefield Fire Department, West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad, U.S. Marshals Service and FBI their work during the emergency.
