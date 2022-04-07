After two days of trial, a federal jury convicted Kenneth Owens, 58, of Surveyor, on Thursday of attempted enticement of a West Virginia minor to engage in sexual activity.
Evidence at trial established that Owens attempted to entice a 15-year-old female relative to send him sexually explicit photos of herself from April 1, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2021. Owens provided the minor with cigarettes, vapes and alcohol in exchange for the images.
Owens initially communicated with the minor female relative through Facebook and then by cell phone.
Owens is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18 in Bluefield and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.