Cecil Barker, of Philippi, W.Va., was fatally injured Wednesday morning while working as a surveyor at Century Mining’s Longview Mine, in Barbour County.
Barker, 62, had 18 years of mining experience. Two other surveyors were traveling with Barker underground to the mining section on a Striker two-seater rubber-tired mantrip when the wreck occurred. The two other surveyors sustained minor injuries.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are at the mine site and will be conducting an investigation.
