The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is working with Fayette County officials to facilitate progress on the 2021 Fayette County comprehensive plan.
To move the process along, the NRGRDA has made available a pre-survey that can be accessed online by interested individuals. It is available at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/18912d96c50f40bda0519988720febac.
The survey lists the following potential tools to aid growth in the county, and it asks respondents to choose the five areas most important to them. Options include:
• Land use
• Housing
• Education
• Transportation
• Infrastructure
• Public services
• Recreation
• Economic development
• Community design
• Preferred development areas
• Renewal or redevelopment areas
• Financing
• Historic preservation
Survey respondents are also asked to supply demographic information such as their age group and ZIP code. They will also be asked to identify up to three roles they play in their community, such as hunter/sportsman, retiree, business owner, parent, educator, health care provider and others.
Respondents can also register to receive updates from the Fayette County comprehensive plan project team and the NRGRDA as the plan moves forward.
— Steve Keenan