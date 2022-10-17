Beckley – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia will hear arguments in four cases today, Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley with upwards off 450 high school students from Fayette, Raleigh and Wyoming counties having the opportunity to observe one of the court cases being argued.
Chief Justice John Hutchison and Justice William R. Wooton are from Raleigh County, and Justice C. Haley Bunn is from Wyoming County.
The LAWS (Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students) program was established in 1999. Since then, more than 6,000 students in 35 counties have participated.
The LAWS program allows high school students to study cases on the docket ahead of the argument day. Local attorneys or judges visit the schools and help explain the cases and the West Virginia court system.
This year, Tenth Judicial Circuit (Raleigh County) Judges Robert A. Burnside, Jr.; H.L. Kirkpatrick III; and Darl W. Poling; Twelfth Judicial Circuit (Fayette County) Judge Thomas H. Ewing; and Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit (Wyoming County) Judge Micheal Cochrane visited high schools in their counties.
On the day of LAWS, students will attend the argument for the case they studied and then will have an opportunity to meet with and question the attorneys who argued that case.
The schedule will be as follows:
• 10 a.m. State of West Virginia v. Micah A. McClain, No. 21-0873. Students from Wyoming East and Oak Hill High Schools will attend.
• 11 a.m. Harlee Beasley v. Mark A. Sorsaia, No. 21-0475. Students from Shady Spring, Midland Trail, and Westside High Schools will attend.
• 1 p.m. Joey J. Butner v. High Lawn Memorial Park Company and High Lawn Funeral Chapel, Inc., No. 21-0387. Students from Liberty and Woodrow Wilson High Schools will attend.
• 1:30 p.m. - Adam Goodman and Paul Underwood v. Blake Auton, No. 21-0578. Students from Liberty High School will attend.
Documents filed in the cases are available on the West Virginia Judiciary website athttp://www.courtswv.gov/supreme-court/calendar/2022/Dockets/Oct-18-22ad.html.
The LAWS docket will be recorded and will remain on the West Virginia Judiciary YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/wvsupremecourt) so all West Virginia students have the opportunity to watch during their normal class times.
